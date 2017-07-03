Honoring the fallen

The number 71,388 may seem random and even the people most affected by it may not know what it signifies. However, Jim Bowsher, Wapakoneta native and founder of the Temple of Tolerance, knows its importance and he is sharing it with the world. The number represents how many Ohioans that have been lost to battle since the War of 1812.

Bowsher had the idea to collect one shell casing for every person from Ohio who had died in battle. He scoured local gun ranges to ensure the casings in his display were from Auglaize County. According to Bowsher all the shell casings came from the Moulton Gun Club and shooting ranges in New Bremen and Wapakoneta.

"I was over in Moulton and a guy said they were shooting a lot. Well I got over there but somebody who reloads them got over there and got them. So I get eight shell casings,” Bowsher...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.