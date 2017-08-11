Health board considers remodeling

At Thursday morning’s regular Auglaize County Board of Health meeting, the board considered another option for the future of the health department’s offices.

A presentation included a proposed remodeling to the current, rented health department building. The proposed layouts and remodel per space analysis was done through Wells Brothers Inc. The total cost of every renovation presented totaled $219,900. The total for only necessary items on the list was $153,400.

Dr. Thomas Freytag, MD, voiced his concerns while emphasizing the importance of doing what’s best for all of Auglaize County and not just a small portion.

“How can we justify that kind of expense to Auglaize County versus a building that the county could eventually own?” said Freytag.

No action was made and the board will continue the discussion next month.

Medical Director Juan V. Torres-Cordero, MD, MPH, brought the increase of teen suicide rates to the board’s attention. He discussed the recent Netflix series “Thirteen Reasons Why” along with recent suicide cases in the media.

According to studies read by Torres-Cordero, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 years old, preceded by accidents and followed by homicides. He emphasized the important role of parents, friends, coaches and teachers in the lives of these people.

“A lot of children need to know that they are valuable, that they have self-value,” Torres-Cordero said...

