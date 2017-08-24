Health assessment to be discussed

A public forum to share the findings of the 2017 Auglaize County Community Health Assessment will be held Monday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Auglaize County Administration Building.

The Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio will share the finalized report with the public and county partners. The Auglaize County Community Health Assessment Steering Committee, that consists of school, health department and hospital representatives, will seek any feedback through a survey, as well as comments, at the end of the presentation.

“We want to get a gage of anything that surprised the public or different things they thought should be included or not be included in the survey,” Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher said. “That helps us in the next part of the process, which will then be the Community Health Improvement Plan, but also for the next time we conduct the health assessment for anything we should change.”

Auglaize County will use the data from the assessment to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan. This plan will focus on targeted health areas that need to be addressed in the communities such as . . .

