Good sentenced to 25 years to life in rape case

Brett Good, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in the rape of two local girls.

Brett Good was charged with 41 counts of rape, felony in the first degree. On July 5 Good agreed to a plea bargain that would dismiss counts two through 10, 12 through 16 and 19 through 41. Counts one, 11 and 17 would remain.

Good pled guilty to count one- the rape of a victim under the age of 10, count 11- the rape of a victim under the age of 13 and the amended count 17 — the charge of rape.

Goode was sentenced to life for count one, 25 to life for count 11 and 11 years for count 17.

The court also found that Good was a tier three sex offender, for which he will have to register for the remainder of his life.

According to Assistant Prosecutor R. Andrew Augsburger, Good will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Good perpetuated his crimes from March of 2011 until July of 2014 when he repeatedly engaged with sexual acts with two girl under the age of 18. Good was arrested on January 6.

Court records show a five-day jury trial had been scheduled to begin today.

A telephone request of Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock requesting further information was not returned by press time.