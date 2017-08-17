Golf cart theft probed

The Wapakoneta Country Club was the target of cart thieves sometime during the night Tuesday as workers arrived at the club and noticed eight golf carts missing.

The golf carts are not owned by the country club; they are leased from a third party. The Auglaize County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the incident and is not releasing any more information at this time.

“The report is incomplete,” Chief Deputy Mike Epperly said Wednesday. “All we know is that they disappeared overnight.”

The Wapakoneta Country Club preferred not to comment at this time so as to not hinder the investigation.

No additional information was available at press time.