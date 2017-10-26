The Ghost Gals answer the call

Ohio Paranormal Ghost Gal Brandi Vermillion shows off one of the tools the group uses during a presentation at the Wapakoneta branch of the Auglaize County Library on Wednesday evening. The Ghost Gals gave a lecture on haunted locations and legends in Auglaize County and surrounding areas.
AJ HECHT
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 26, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

The Ohio Paranormal Ghost Gals made a stop at the Wapakoneta branch of the Auglaize County Public Library on Wednesday, and gave a rundown of all the local legends and haunts.

Stacy Perkins, of Cridersville, and Brandi Vermillion, of Lima, were on hand to guide local believers on a paranormal journey through Auglaize and Allen Counties. From St. Marys to Cridersville to Shawnee Township, the area is rife with haunted graveyards, bridges, and houses.

The group, which has been investigating together for about six years, has visited many of these locations and shared their experiences with the crowd on hand.
“We all knew each other previously,” Perkins said of the group, “and then we all came together through our common experiences.”

One of the locations the Ghost Gals profiled was the... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.

