Get ready for the Big E

Wapakoneta and the rest of North America will be treated Monday to an eclipse of the sun. While some throughout the country will get to 100 percent eclipse, Wapakoneta will get to see anywhere from 75-90 percent of the eclipse.

At least two special events are planned locally to celebrate the event.

TSC along with the Wapakoneta LIons club will be providing snacks and entertainment for a downtown eclipse party. Games, prizes, a prize wheel, popcorn, cotton candy and viewing glasses will all be provided free of charge for anyone who comes to the TSC garage at Willipie and Mechanic streets. Willipie St. will be closed between Auglaize St. and the alley for the event. Froggy 93 will be broadcasting live from a remote set up. Viewing glasses can be picked up at the downtown TSC office. The local library is also offering glasses. There is a limit of six per person while supplies last. The glasses offered are compliant with ISO 12312-2, which allows viewing of the sun without danger of eye damage . . .

