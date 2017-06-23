The Gardens opens doors to expansion

On Thursday The Gardens at Wapakoneta assisted living facility held an open house to display the expansion that started with a groundbreaking ceremony a year ago. The new addition is approximately 15,000 square feet and will include 18 large private units with their own living area and kitchenette; a multi-purpose room; and a dedicated therapy room for physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Of the 18 new rooms, nine of the select style apartments also have a small patio where residents can sit outside and socialize. Each apartment is 600 square feet which more than doubles the size of the other rooms which measure 280-300 square feet.

At the groundbreaking on June 27, 2016, Debbie McElroy, Executive Director of The Gardens at Wapakoneta, said there is a big demand for more assisted living units in Wapakoneta, since many people want to live out the rest of their years in their hometown.

“It keeps our elders in the town and the town that they love, so we don’t want them to go to St. Marys or Cridersville,” McElroy said. “They want to stay in the town that they love."

The Gardens’ unique design is that of a Victorian-style building, which makes people feel comfortable and at home, said the architect of The Gardens, Joe Trepicone. He designed the original building and also came back to do the new addition...

For the rest of this story and more like it, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.