Fryburg fest draws crowd

St. John Catholic Church hosted its 127th annual Fryburg Homecoming on Sunday to raise money for their parish.

The area was packed. People came from all over to play games, enjoy the rides and eat delicious homemade food.

The festivities started on Saturday morning with the third annual 25-mile mock turtle bike ride and the eighth annual 5K Mock Turtle Walk/Run. The top male and female runners were awarded a $25 cash prize. The top male runner was Greg Geis, of Botkins, with a time of 22:36.9. The top female was Kim Simonds with a time of 26:15.3. First, second and third place awards were also given to several male and female age groups.

Saturday also held the preparation of the famous mock turtle soup. They began preparing the eggs and peeling the onions. On Sunday morning, starting at 4 a.m., church members started the four big kettles to finish the soup.

“Everyone comes for turtle soup,” Fryburg Homecoming Chair Cindy Koenig said. “It’s the main attraction. We had people waiting in line an hour and a half before we even started serving at 4 p.m.”

According to committee member Connie Butcher, mock turtle soup started with Father Tebbe. He got the recipe from his mom to make more money for the church. Now people come just for the soup.

The festival also had chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, brats, ice cream, pies, candy bars and more.

On Sunday evening, families packed the area to enjoy the kiddie tractor pull, rides, games and face painting. Others had fun playing bingo, craft wheel, chuck-a-luck, showdown poker and 25 cent paddle . . .

For the rest of this story and more pictures, pick up Tuesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.