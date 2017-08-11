Four vehicle crash on US 33

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a four vehicle injury crash that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:47p.m. on U.S. Route 33 west of Townline Lima Road in

Auglaize County,

Through the investigation, it was found that a white 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pulling a multicolored 1996 Ford Econoline was parked partially in the west bound lane to make repairs. A silver 2015 Ford Escape was westbound on U.S. 33 driven by Auda Earleen Gross, age 74 of Wapakoneta. The 2015 Ford Escape struck the multicolored 1996

Ford Econoline causing the Ford Escape to travel into the eastbound lane.

A white 2006 Freightliner Semi was eastbound on U.S. 33 driven by Robert A. Lemle, age 55 of Holland, Ohio. The eastbound 2006 Freightliner struck the Ford Escape vehicle pushing the Ford into a westbound white 2014 Freightliner Semi driven by Homer Grant Campbell, age 61 of Frankfort, Michigan. The 2006 Freightliner traveled left of center striking the 2014 Freighlliner commercial trailer and then traveled off the north side of the roadway

into a yard.

The 1994 Chevrolet 1500 was driven by Kid J. Crouch, age 17 of Celina.

Gross and her passenger Bailey S. Terry, age 17 of Lima, were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for serious injuries by St. Johns EMS and Uniopolis EMS.

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, Auglaize County HMA, St. Johns Fire/EMS, and

Uniopolis Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.

Gross and her passenger wore not wearing seatbelts and alcohol does 110t appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.