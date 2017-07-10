Fireman's Jamboree a fun time

On Friday and Saturday the Cridersville Fire Department held its 53rd annual Fireman's Jamboree.

"Suns out, crowds coming, everybody looks happy, smiles from their faces." Fire Chief Rick Miller said.

The event was scheduled to start Friday evening with a classic car show, however, the weather had other plans. Due to heavy thunderstorms in the area the car show on Friday was cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday morning.

The Parade

At 1 p.m. a parade consisting of police and emergency vehicles from the area, including for the first time a rescue truck from Jackson Center, went down the main strip passing right in front of the fire department.

From a rain delay on Friday to a train delay on Saturday, the parade was split and briefly delayed as a train cut through the...

