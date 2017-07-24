Festival all abuzz about Buzz

This year's Summer Moon Festival had a very special guest, Dr. Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin arrived in Wapakoneta late Friday afternoon and shortly after his arrival he got a private tour of the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Then on Saturday he spoke briefly at the 5K Run to the Moon and handed out medals to the top finishers. He also ate lunch with guests at Neil Armstrong's childhood home and gave a presentation to an enthusiastic crowd at the Performing Art Center at the Wapakoneta High School.

The Tour

As Aldrin walked into the museum one of the first things he noticed was the timeline of flight in the hallway. As he walked down looking at the pictures and reading the timeline of events he pointed to one picture specifically...

