Faith takes Sweepstakes

It takes guts, skill and a bold leap of Faith to win the Showmanship Sweepstakes.

For the past three years, Faith Hagelberger has competed in the junior fair’s premier showmanship event, which pits the grand champion showmen of every species against one another in a winner-take-all showdown. Hagelberger, who has long been known as a top-tier goat showman, will now be remembered as the best overall showman at the 2017 Auglaize County Junior Fair.

Tears of joy and shouts of excitement filled the Piehl Family Arena when her name came over the loudspeaker. Seconds later, friends and family members flooded the competition area for congratulatory hugs and plenty of pictures.

“It feels like a dream,” Hagelberger said. “It doesn’t feel real; it feels like I still have to beat somebody because there’s always somebody to beat, but not this time.”

Thursday was a 12-hour whirlwind of excitement and nervousness for Hagelberger, who had been named Grand Champion Goat Showman just hours before the sweepstakes began.

“I had (roughly) six hours to prepare,” she said. “I went around (and) asked people, ‘Would you know anybody willing to show me anything about their species?’ I spent all day working with a bunch of people — met a lot of new people, which was really cool — but you have to go around and learn everything, ask a bunch of questions, ask them what (the judges) might ask you, memorize it … It’s not easy, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Of all the species she had to show on the fly, Hagelberger said poultry and dairy proved the most difficult...

