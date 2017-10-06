ESC students celebrate

Tyler Connors, of Wapakoneta, shakes hands with program director Sandy Brickner during the "It's My Turn" Banquet on Thursday night. Students and families gathered at the Wapakoneta Eagles to celebrate the end of the program hosted by the Auglaize County Educational Services Center.
By: 
A.J. HECHT
Staff Writer
Friday, October 6, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Students at the Auglaize County Educational Service Center gathered for a night of music, food, and celebration at the Wapakoneta Eagles #691 on Thursday evening.
The celebratory banquet marked the end of the “It’s My Turn” program for the high school students. Thirty-two kids took part in the program, which strived to prepare them for their transition into adult life.
Over the course of the night, the students and their families enjoyed a dinner provided by the Wapak Eagles, a ceremony in which every student received a certificate of completion from his or her teacher, followed by an... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Category: