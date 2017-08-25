Doggies and friends get soggy

On Thursday evening, dozens of dogs and their human companions enjoyed playing and swimming at the Wapakoneta WaterPark for the annual Soggy Doggy Day.

After closing the pool for the season on Sunday, the WaterPark opened for two hours one last time to allow dogs, ranging from great danes to dalmations, and their owners to splash and cool off before closing until next summer.

Acacia Rampulla, of Wapakoneta, and her great dane, Atlas, have been coming to Soggy Doggy Day for the last two years. Atlas enjoyed the water, but Rampulla said he only likes to wade.

“We like to walk everyday, and when it’s hot he usually gets in the river, so this is perfect,” Rampulla said while wading with her rescue dog in the shallow end of the pool . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.