Day for Dan celebration set for Aug. 20

The Wapak Kids Wrestling will host A Day for Dan on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Day for Dan celebrates the life of Dan Davies, a coach and teacher in Wapakoneta who died five years ago.

Coach Davies was instrumental in building the Wapakoneta wrestling program into a top program in the area and one that is respected throughout the state as well. He was one of the founders of the Wapak Kids Wrestling program that has developed wrestling skills for Wapakoneta youth, and for many area schools as well. To date the program has won 16 Western Buckeye League Team Championships, has had 62 State Qualifiers, 19 State Placers, and three Individual State Champions. This success, much attributed to Coach Davies has finally led to the fulfillment of one of his dreams, a dedicated wrestling facility. As a teacher for over 40 years, with many of those years spent coaching wrestling and football, Coach Davies impacted thousands of lives . . .

