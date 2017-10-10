Cridersville recognizes centenarian

CRIDERSVILLE — The Village Council honored a special resident Monday evening as the first order of business for the regular meeting.

Geraldine Sproul will celebrate her 100th birthday Oct. 28 and she has lived her entire life in Cridersville.

“She is the longest living lifetime resident,” Mayor Rick Walls said in announcing the proclamation in her honor.

The proclamation calls on all citizens of Cridersville to wish Sproul a happy birthday.

The village’s planning commission met Oct. 3 and recommended... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.