Cridersville gets ready to Jamboree

The Cridersville Fire Department will be hosting its 53rd annual Fireman’s Jamboree this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday with a Classic car show. Registration for the car show begins at 4 p.m. with judging at 6 p.m.

The midway opens at 6 p.m. with live entertainment from Christian bands in the Family Fun Area.

Bingo begins at 7 p.m. both nights, and on the main stage” Haywired" will be perform starting at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and "Brother Believe Me" at 8 p.m. on Saturday, both in the entertainment tent.

On Saturday there will be the 5K Run/Walk starting at 8 a.m. Registration is still going on for this event, with people able to register between 7 to 7:45 a.m. the day of the 5K.

The craft show follows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the village parking lot.

The parade down Main Street will take place around 1 p.m. There’s also a ride special for the kids following the parade until 5 p.m. on Saturday in which they can ride all the rides they can ride for $15.

Jonathan Spyker of the Church of the Nazarene and Casey Irwin of the Cridersville Methodist Church will be leading the event by reciting the policeman’s prayer, firemen’s prayer, and EMS prayer Starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. After the prayers are done the participating members in attendance will line up and have their badges blessed. The participating officials are not required to wear their uniforms, all they have to do is bring their badges...

