County must foot bill for voting machines

Auglaize County will not receive the expected reimbursement from the state for the recently purchased voting equipment, director of Auglaize County Board of Elections Michelle Wilcox told the board on Wednesday during the regular board meeting. The county will have to pay the entire $230,500.

As a member of the Ohio Association of Election Officials Legislative Committee, Wilcox and the rest of the committee have worked tirelessly on House Bill 49 which would provide for counties to receive reimbursement for pre-purchased voting machines. The committee pushed for $7 million dollars to be reimbursed throughout Ohio counties with 85 percent to be reimbursed and a 15 percent cost to the county. That number was backed down to $1 million with 50 percent reimbursement and then vetoed by Ohio Governor John Kasich on June 30.

Even though the county will not be reimbursed, the board considers itself lucky that they pre-purchased the new machines early at a cost savings. Surrounding counties are receiving quotes between $800,000 and $1.5 million on the purchase of new machines.

The board also reviewed and accepted several petitions. These certified petitions will be voted on in the General Election on Nov. 7.

