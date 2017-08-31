Committee addresses tree-lawn parking

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Health and Safety Committee met Wednesday afternoon to a light agenda that addressed two issues.

The first issue concerned parking in tree lawns.

Although driving in the tree lawns within the city is prohibited by ordinance, apparently the ordinance on parking is subject to interpretation.

Committee Chairman Dan Lee provided copies of the city ordinance and the Ohio Revised Code pertaining to parking. While the local ordinance lists 18 areas in which parking is prohibited, including bridal paths, tree lawns are not listed.

The committee voted to recommend that council add a 19th area — tree lawns — to the list in the ordinance, pending consultation with Wapakoneta Police Chief Russell Hunlock and Law Director Dennis Faller.

The second issue discussed was medical marijuana.

At its previous meeting, the committee tabled the issue until it accumulated information from the six townships — Duchouquet, Noble, St. Marys, Union, Washington and Wayne — that have prohibitions against the cultivation, processing, testing and distribution of medical marijuana. Lee said he has not been in contact with any of the townships and could not provide the desired information. The committee decided to divide the task of contacting the six townships and hopefully report back at the committee’s next meeting, which was set for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

The committee is seeking information on how the township trustees arrived at their decision and what area of production and distribution, if specified, is prohibited. No village or city in Auglaize County has adopted any ordinances or resolutions regarding medical marijuana. The Village of Waynesfield tabled the issue pending consultation with its legal council.

The full council meets next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day holiday.

For more stories, pick up Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.