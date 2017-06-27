Commission OKs entranceway billboard

In the end, Wapakoneta’s Comprehensive Plan, which was designed as a guideline for development of the city, was not enough to thwart plans to construct a billboard on Willipie Street at the entrance to the city.

The city’s Planning Commission voted three to one to let the billboard go up. Commissioner Judy Clark Walter was the only no vote as she pointed to the project as against the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The project was presented to the commission by Justin Powell, owner of Huntington Outdoors, of Greenville. Powell told commissioners his company has 300 signs throughout the Miami Valley.

The site selected for the sign is near the railroad tracks and bordered by Willipie, Pine and Park streets. The land is zoned B3. Placement of a billboard on that property is a conditional use, which was the issue facing the planning commission Monday night.

Powell pointed out that the Comprehensive Plan was written years ago, but the zoning ordinance states that signs are allowed on B3-zoned properties if the planning commission allows it.

Several people spoke out against the project, raising concerns for light pollution and lowered property values.

The sign will have a 100-foot setback...

