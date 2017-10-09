Coffey records hat trick in win over Lima Senior

When a team plays the game right, the game comes easy, Wapakoneta Redskins varsity boys soccer coach Keith Rambin teaches his players.

On Saturday, Rambin watched his team play nearly an entire 80 minutes the way high school soccer players should and it resulted in a 7-1 nonleague victory against the Lima Senior Spartans with Redskin junior midfielder Hunter Coffey recording a hat trick on his home field.

