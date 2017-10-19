City, village mull lawsuit over tax collections

Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh shared with council Monday evening a cost sharing schedule for litigation against the state regarding a line item in House Bill 49.

“In that bill is the state’s centralized income tax collection which is the Ohio Business Gateway that is going on now, and now they want us to pay one percent of the money we receive from that as a handling fee,” Stinebaugh told councilors. “Several municipalities are opposed to it, as it is just one more thing where the state’s taking more money away from us.”

Wapakoneta would pay $2,000 to become a party in the… For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.