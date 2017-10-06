City offers help with natural gas contracts

At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Wapakoneta City Council, At-Large Councilwoman Rachel Barber asked the administration what residents are to do now that the city is no longer participating in a natural gas aggregation plan.

Safety-Service Director Chad Scott explained what will happen.

“If residents take no action and are currently on aggregation with Volunteer Energy, they will go back on the general sales service (SSO), for a month or two until a supplier is assigned.”

“If still no action is taken, they will be assigned a non-regulated supplier at a monthly variable rate, which will be unregulated,” Scott said.

The city had been participating in...