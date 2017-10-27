City comes alive with Trick or Treaters

Members of First English Lutheran Church welcomed Wapakoneta kids into the Fellowship Hall on Thursday night for Trick-or-Treating. Kids were greeted by the First English Lutheran Church Committee, who were dressed for the Peanuts theme.

This was the first year First English has hosted Trick-or-Treaters. Members of the Committee handed out candy and gift bags. Visitors could also take pictures with the Sally, Linus, and the Great Pumpkin.

Trick-or-Treaters also stopped by Wapakoneta City Hall to visit with police officers and take part in a costume contest. Officers and Dispatchers donned costumes for the evening, all as characters in The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, Glinda, The Wicked Witch of the West, and Tin Man all greeted kids and handed out candy over the course of the evening.

Kids who stopped by later in the evening took part in a costume contest. Included amongst the winners was Aria Smith, Elijah Edwards, and Sophia S. Winners went home with goodie bags full of treats.

A little bit north, Wapakoneta Manor was...