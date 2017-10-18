Church celebrates 500 years of Reformation

Traditionally the last Sunday in October — October 29 this year — is Reformation Sunday at First English Lutheran Church. This year is a big one: 500 years.

“We as a Lutheran church are celebrating Martin Luther and the whole history,”Pastor Neal Brady said.

“Our worship service will be at 10 a.m., but we will be having a different type of worship service, where I will be preaching some of the words of Martin Luther, and we’ll hear some of his sermons,” Brady said.

The celebration will also include music.

“We will be singing traditional German hymns of Martin Luther,” Brady said, “two of which he wrote, one of which is “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.” That is the banner of our church as far as song goes. So we will be doing that in addition to... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.