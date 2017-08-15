Chief seeks raises after officers quit

The hot topic of Monday’s council meeting was the resignation of two police officers. The council accepted the resignations of both officers. Newly hired part-time officer Dane Queery, who was hired in April, left the department due to personal reasons. Sergeant Paul Robbins, who was promoted to sergeant in March, left to accept a position with the Wapakoneta Police Department.

Police Chief John Drake asked council to consider raising the part-time officers’ pay from $11 and hour to $13 to help compete for new officers. According to Drake, the starting pay for officers ranges from $13 to $16 and possibly even going up to $19 in the area. Drake also informed council that they had two men lined up for the open positions, but they accepted positions with other departments that could pay more. Council decided to discuss this further so they could make an informed decision at the next council meeting.

Councilman Joe Bailey, who heads up the parks committee, informed council that more statues had been broken at Legacy Park. That makes a total of four statues at the park . . .

