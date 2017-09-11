Buyers come early to scoop up fall mums, scarecrows

The final numbers have yet to be tallied but it looks good for the Cridersville Garden Club's annual mum and scarecrow sale.

According to Stacey Myers-Cook, a member of the garden club, the crowd came early as the sale was just opening.

"There were a lot of people here this morning,” Myers-Cook said. “There were some that were trying to buy as I was still emptying the truck.”

By the time the sale concluded there was only one scarecrow still standing.

Myers-Cook said she will try to sell what is left over but believes they had a good day. The money raised goes toward beautification projects in and around the community and at Legacy Park. The club takes care of the planters on Main Street and at the park.

The Garden Club started the fundraiser in 2008 and has become an annual event over the last seven years, according to Myers-Cook.

