Buckland council welcomes new member

BUCKLAND — The Village Council on Wednesday replaced a council member, at least temporarily.

Councilman James Jones III was foamily dismissed by council due to the number of meetings he missed. Mayor Tim Detty also said he had been waiting for a letter of resignation from Jones, but still had not received one after repeated requests.

Savanna Freytag, who recently had her petitions certified to run in the Nov. 7 election for a seat on the Buckland Council, was invited to fill the slot. Council approved her joining council. She will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Aug. 9.

Detty began a discussion on a swimming pool ordinance for the village and cited a Wapakoneta ordinance on the subject.

The Wapakoneta ordinance includes items such as pool location, setbacks, fencing requirements, pool covers and other safety issues.

“It’s my opinion that we adopt some kind of an ordinance like this for the village,” Detty said, citing liability issues if the village takes no action.

Council voted to have an ordinance created addressing swimming pools.

Detty also reported that the sewer lagoons passed the annual inspection by the EPA.

The Buckland Village Council meets next at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, at the Village Hall.

