Brewers, vintners bring out their best

Wednesday night local brewers and vintners competed for the right to be the best at the Auglaize County Fair. With 24 wines in seven of the eight classes and four homemade beer brews all vying for the title best in show,

Nick Moeller, of Moeller Brew Barn, was on hand to judge the four different beers that had entered the competition. Moeller said he was looking for aroma , appearance, flavor, mouth feel and overall impression. Using the Beer Judging Certification Guidelines, Moeller used a 50 point scale to judge the brews. The scale allows seven points for aroma, three for appearance, 20 for flavor, five for mouth feel and 10 for overall impression. Since there were only four beers in the competition, and three in different classes, all but one won a first place ribbon for their class. Steven Hullinger was the overall winner and was labeled best in show for his light ale. Deb Wilker took home the blue ribbon in the fruity ale class and James Gilberg won a blue ribbon on the dark lager class.

The wine competition was a little more fierce as there were 24 entries . . .

