Boy Scouts to hit the streets to help local pantries

The annual community food drive organized by the Wapakoneta Boy Scouts, in partnership with Mercy Unlimited and God’s Storehouse, will be held Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Boy Scouts distributed door hangers throughout the community last week announcing the food drive. Residents participating are asked to leave their food donations in a bag on their porch; Scouts will start canvassing area neighborhoods starting at 9 a.m.

Troy Montgomery, Mercy Unlimited’s food pantry associate, said the drive typically results in about 2,000 pounds of food, similar to donations receive in the spring thanks to the Wapakoneta Post Office’s annual food drive.

