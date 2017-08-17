Botkins adds three to teaching staff

Botkins schools are adding three new teachers to their communities this year. Each teacher is excited to join Botkins and build relationships within the community.

Andrew Davis

Davis will be teaching high school general business/entrepreneurship, yearbook and interactive media along with a keyboarding class with eighth grade students. He also hopes to become involved in coaching and the athletics programs in the upcoming years.

Davis recently graduated from Bowling Green State University and is starting his teaching career at Botkins. He is licensed in grades four through 12 business and marketing education. Davis was born and raised in Northwest Ohio, just outside of Wayne, Ohio, a small town between Bowling Green and Findlay.

The new business teacher also outlined his four main goals. . .

To read more about Botkins schools' new teachers, pick up Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.