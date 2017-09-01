Blood drive honors injured teen

Wayne Township Fire and Rescue hosted a blood drive on Thursday at the school in honor of Waynesfield-Goshen senior Madison Buffenbarger.

Buffenbarger, the daughter of Tim and Kim Buffenbarger, suffered serious injuries after being accidentally struck by a moving vehicle at Indian Lake’s firework show this July. She suffered serious injuries including a broken jaw, elbow and leg and required blood during her treatment.

“She required some blood, and the Red Cross had the push that they needed more blood,” fire chief Albert Persnell said, who was first in line to give blood yesterday. “I thought let’s take the negative that happened to Madison and reach the community and get everyone donating blood.” . . .

