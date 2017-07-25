Biographer makes stop at Moon Fest

Dr. James R. Hansen, Professor Emeritus of History at Auburn University, is author of Neil Armstrong’s only biography, “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong” and joined Wapakoneta for the Summer Moon Festival last weekend.

The journey began in 2000 when Hansen first approached Armstrong about writing his biography. Hansen sent a letter to a post office box address he received through NASA connections.

"My letter got to him somehow,” Hansen said. “At first I got a very nice letter back that he wasn’t quite ready yet. It wasn’t an absolute no, but it was pretty close to that. I sent him a couple of books I had already written as a gift. He wrote back a few months later, and he had read one of them, at least, and liked it. He said, ‘Maybe we should just keep talking. I’m still not quite ready.’ Long story short, it took about two years.

In 2002, Hansen got the go ahead to start. Having been a historian for NASA for about 20 years, Hansen knew the background information of Armstrong's story . He interviewed Armstrong, gathering a total of 55 hours of recorded interviews. He would send Armstrong questions ahead of time, so he could research his answers before Hansen arrived in Cincinnati.

Hansen also interviewed 125 other people around the country, including family and connections in Wapakoneta.

“I just sort of ate and breathed Armstrong for the three years I was doing the book,” Hansen said, laughing. "In fact, I probably drove my family crazy. My wife made a rule once that I could only talk about Neil once per meal, but she didn’t give me a time limit. That was her fatal mistake. I was just so consumed by the story and the opportunity I was getting.”

Hansen was able to finish the book in 2005. According to the author, Armstrong...

