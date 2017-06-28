Barlage plays last service

Sitting in her music room in her Wapakoneta home, surrounded by her piano, organ, awards and family photos, Mary Margaret Barlage, 81, reminisced about her life full of music, and each story she shared fell in line like notes on a music sheet. On Sunday, Barlage played her last church service at Uniopolis United Methodist Church, before retiring from being a church musician. She played in Uniopolis for 11 years and has played piano, organ and directed music at several churches in the area, including her first church in Nelsonville, Ohio.

In 1936, Barlage was born in a coal mine camp in southeastern, Ohio. Her mother died shortly after she was born, and her father moved to the city to work in a steel mill, leaving Barlage and her two older brothers to be raised by her grandparents.

According to Barlage, her grandmother, Margaret “Maggie” Johnston, sang a lot while rocking in her chair or swing, but the family did not own a piano or have any professional music training. However, Maggie had a vision, or a dream, and saw Barlage playing the piano in front of a huge crowd.

After the dream, Maggie took in extra washings and ironings to pay for a piano. Then she found Barlage, then eight years old, a piano teacher.

“It had to all be from God because I’m telling you, I could read notes just like people read words,” Barlage said, sitting in her music room. “It just came to me so easily.”

Barlage started playing piano at church services when she was nine years old and chuckled as she pointed out how the little church in Nelsonville probably had to put up with a lot as she learned how to play each hymn...

For the rest of Mary Margaret Barlage's story, pick up an edition of Wednesday's Wapakoneta Daily News.