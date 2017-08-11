Back-to-school vaccination clinics offered

The Auglaize County Health Department will hold immunization clinics on Aug. 14–17 and Aug. 21–22 by appointment at the health department in Wapakoneta to serve students who still need their back-to-school required vaccinations.

The health department encourages families to call the health department to schedule an appointment. Vaccinations may also be received at the Council on Aging in St. Marys on Wednesdays. Clients can contact their physicians and pharmacies to receive immunization information and possibly the vaccines.

According to Auglaize County’s Director of Nursing Brenda Eiting, the number of vaccines needed for kindergarteners depends on the children and how up-to-date they are on their childhood vaccinations....

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.