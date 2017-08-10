Art Center to honor Marge Brandt

Riverside Art Center in Wapakoneta will present a month-long exhibit of the work of the area's well-known artist Marge Brandt beginning with a reception on Friday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Many of the works will be available for purchase at very reasonable prices, according to a news release.

Brandt, a much-respected artist in the Wapakoneta area, first discovered watercolor at the age of six when her first-grade art teacher asked the class to paint a picture of a duck swimming in a water puddle.

As time went on, Brandt married and she and her husband, Bob, had six children. Brandt carried her love of watercolor into family life, often having family painting sessions at the dining-room table.

In 1968 she enrolled in an evening art course at an area high school...

