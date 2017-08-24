Acres plans Casino Night

Auglaize Acres may have to temporarily change its name to The Auglaize Acres Casino as they host a casino night for their residents Friday.

According to Kristine Martin, Auglaize Acres activity director, there will be a variety of games like showdown poker, a dice game, flip cards, a prize wheel and some non-casino games like penny pitch and ping pong toss. Residents will get the opportunity to win a variety of prizes like snacks they can take to their room (popcorn, chips), little knick-knacks for their room from the dollar store and even coupons donated from local business' like; Lee’s Chicken-3-2pc dinner coupons, Dairy Queen-14 free cone coupons, Pizza Hut-4 free personal pan pizza coupons, CJs Pizza-2-8in 2-item pizzas., East of Chicago-3 small 1 item pizzas with a side of garlic cheese bread, Burger King-10 Whopper Combo Meal Coupons, LaGrande Pizza-2-9-inch 2-item pizzas, McDonald’s-5 free value meal coupons, Happy Dāz-5-$5 Gift Cards, Subway-4-6-inch sub sandwich coupons and Wendy’s-5-#1 Combo Meals.

Families of the residents are welcome to attend the casino night and spend the evening with them. After the casino night is over and all the prizes are given away they will be serving virgin daiquiris and popcorn . . .

