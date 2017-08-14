10 teams put their putting to the test

The Community Health Professionals of Tri-County hosted its first ever Putting for Hospice on Saturday morning.

Ten teams of four people drove to 14 Wapakoneta businesses. Each business created their own putt-putt hole for the teams. The businesses included Community Health Professionals, Fab Rehab, Auglaize Acres, Houston Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Alan Davis Insurance, Binkley Real Estate, Homestretch Sportswear, Casa Chic, Marley’s Downtown, Otterbein Cridersville, NicKelly Lawn Care, Wapakoneta Family YMCA and Dad’s Toy Shop.

“I’m excited. I think it’s a good turnout for our first year,” Event and Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Hittepole said.

Team scores were determined by using the best individual score from each hole. The top three teams qualified for cash awards. The event also included a catered lunch from Fazoli’s, 50-50 drawing and raffle prizes such as Cincinnati Reds tickets, spa packages, skiing, Eldora tickets, funny bone and more. The proceeds went to the Community Health Professional patient care fund.

Alan Davis Insurance’s green challenged participants...

