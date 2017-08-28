Zoo Bash worth hanging around for

Steinke Family Chiropractic, of Wapakoneta hosted a Zoo Bash to celebrate their five year anniversary Saturday.

The event was free and open to the public. The firm has been holding similar events annually since they opened, each coinciding with back to school.

Free food, snacks and drinks were available throughout the event. Also available was a bounce house and face painting. Goodie bags were given away upon entry and there were also door prizes donated by local merchants.

Lieutenant Joseph Welker, of the Wapakoneta Police Department presented a demonstration with his K-9 unit Rico and the Auglaize County Library offered story time with zoo-themed stories.

The big event this year was a visit from the Columbus Zoo . . .

For the rest of this story and more pictures, pick up Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.