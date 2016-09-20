Zoning, finances top council agenda

Zoning took center stage as council considers an ordinance re-establishing the zoning classification for a Water Street address. According to property owner Rick Kantner, a business has always been at that location. “For decades,” Mayor Tom Stinebaugh clarified after the meeting. Kantner spoke at a public hearing on the issue, held prior to the regular council meeting. The proposed business at 7 N. Water St. would roast and grind coffee beans, primarily for sale to area stores, but also at retail on a limited basis. The property, and those around it, are zoned residential. The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved the rezoning. Council heard first reading on the motion at the Sept. 6 meeting. A second reading was held Monday night. Finance Committee Chair Bonnie Wurst reported to council that a meeting with City Auditor Wilbur Wells revealed that revenue for the year is at 68 percent, which is good. Still, a few concerns remain. Although the WaterPark had a successful year, there may not be much carry-over to next year as there are still outstanding expenses. The street improvement fund shows some revenue, but the fund will show a deficit as the Progress Drive project moves forward and the city awaits reimbursement. In 2017, Wells said, only Buchanan Street is projected to be funded by using some funds from water, sewer, electric and the general fund. At the finance committee meeting, Safety-Service Director Chad Scott reported little response from downtown business owners to a proposed grant for building renovations. Scott reported at Monday’s council meeting that he has since met with business owners and several are interested in the grant.

