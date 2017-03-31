Young leaders kick off group

The Young Leaders of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce hosted a kick-off mixer at the American Legion Post 330 Thursday evening. The business after hours mixer was designed to foster business networking and connections between generations of local leaders.

The Young Leaders started with introductions and talking about who they are as a group in their vision and mission. The group’s goal was to establish a core group and figure out where it wants to invest its time.

“It’s really up to you guys what you want to do,” said Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce Director Nan Schneider.

Participants were then matched up for a time of networking, followed by door prizes and live entertainment by the Staples. The event was free for all who wished to attend.

The Young Leaders group was founded by Danyrae Scott of Fifth Third Bank, Matt Johnston of Stolly Insurance and Sarah Stevenson, also of Stolly Insurance. Scott and Johnston both attended Thursday night’s event and are looking forward to how this group is going to grow and help with business development in the future.

