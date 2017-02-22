YMCA promotes core values

The Wapakoneta Family YMCA after-school program recently implemented a new incentive for students to work on its five core values, caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith. Through the “smiley face” program, students are rewarded for going above and beyond these values.

Each day, a different core value is the chosen “word of the day” and students who show that value in their actions earn smiley faces that can later get them a special snack, or even result in them becoming the kid of the week. There is a kid of the week chosen from each of the three age groups (kindergarten and first, second and third, and fourth and fifth grade) to get their picture and profile up on the board.

