World class collection rocks WMS

Over the course of this week, speakers Tony Rotondo and Glenn Hux of the Mercer County District Library will speak to 270 Wapakoneta Middle School sixth graders about rocks and minerals.

This is the fourth year the speakers have presented to the sixth grade science classes at WMS.

"We look forward to it every year," said science teacher Jill Jarvis.

Rotondo added that they, too, look forward to it every year. "These kids are great," said Rotondo.

For more on the story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's WDN.