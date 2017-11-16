Woman still seeking photos of veterans

Perhaps you missed it the first time.

About a month ago, the Wapakoneta Daily News reported on Janna Hoehn and her mission to collect photos of Vietnam veterans killed in the war. Her project is part of the “Wall of Faces” online memorial with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.

In October, she reached out to Auglaize County.

Hoehn said 15 men from Auglaize County were killed in Vietnam. She has photos of 13 of them. The two she does not have photos for are Dennis Dulebohn, of Wapakoneta, and Gordon Shepherd, of Cridersville.

Hoehn has not received any responses from October’s article.

Although she is eventually seeking photos, if they are not immediately available, information about the veteran...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.