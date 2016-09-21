Wing Fest aids VA patients

The annual Wapak Wing Fest is set to make its 15th return Saturday at American Legion Post 330.

The event was meant to be a change-up from all the rib cooking competitions in the area. Seeing as how chicken wings are so popular, it was decided that was the food the event would be centered around, Wapak Wing Fest Organizer Kris Ewald said.

“Obviously other people have mimicked what we have done, but we take a lot of pride, and our catchphrase, which is true, is we're Northwest Ohio's original chicken wing competition because we are as old as the national chicken wing competition that's held annually in Buffalo, New York,” he said.

Four vendors will take part in the chicken wing competition: Dairy Cone, out of Celina; Mulligan's Pub, out of Piqua; Millie's Cafe, out of Ottoville and C.J.'s Pizza, out of Wapakoneta. The judging will be done blindly. Only Ewald will know which business’s chicken wings he is presenting to the five judges.