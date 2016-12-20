Wildcats hand Redskins first loss

Wapakoneta went ice cold in a Monday make-up game against host Minster Monday as the Redskins were just 4-for-28 from behind the arc in a 44-38 loss to the Wildcats in boys non-league basketball action.

"Right there it is," Wapakoneta head coach Doug Davis said looking over the game stats and pointing to the three-point shooting percentage. "We practice shooting every day, but sometimes it happens in the game of basketball. But it's unusual for us to have a night where no one is shooting the ball very well. "

