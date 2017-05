What you might have missed....

May 1:

Daddies and daughters dance away- By REBECCA LAPP

YMCA opens doors for Healthy Kids Day- By DAVE VORHEES

May 2:

Credit to match tax rate as levy goes to voters- By TOM WEHRHAHN

Community shares Day of Prayer- By DAVE VORHEES

May 3:

Levy, Graf, Dunlap, Campbell get nod- By TOM WEHRHAHN

Downtown celebrates Derby Day- By DAVE VORHEES

May 4:

Barber named Woman of the Year- By REBECCA LAPP

Prom features night in Paris- By REBECCA LAPP

May 5:

Coalition holds forum on suicide- By REBECCA LAPP

Iconic hotel needs facelift- By DAVE VORHEES