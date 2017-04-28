What you might have missed....

April 24:

Locals earn honors at national contest- By REBECCA LAPP

Scout helps RAC as Eagle project- By REBECCA LAPP

April 25:

Waynesfield moves forward with Dollar General- By DAVE VORHEES

Wapakoneta on top 10 list of small towns- By REBECCA LAPP

April 26:

Village may jump I-75 for gun club- By DAVE VORHEES

Forum offers discussion of city concerns- By TOM WEHRHAHN

April 27:

Flag Line updates board on successes- By REBECCA LAPP

Village discusses options in sludge management case- By DAVE VORHEES

April 28:

Ministry's volunteers recognized- By REBECCA LAPP

Family YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day- By REBECCA LAPP