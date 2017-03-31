What you might have missed....

March 27:

Party panel to fill empty council seat- By TOM WEHRHAHN

Pheasants Forever hosts banquet- By REBECCA LAPP

March 28:

Show Choir sets sights on Nashville- By REBECCA LAPP

Company thrives despite beginning as an 'accident'- By REBECCA LAPP

March 29:

Gas drives Sheriff's office to tears- By DAVE VORHEES

Aldrin to visit Wapakoneta- By TOM WEHRHAHN

March 30:

Message centers on 'I am the resurrection'- By DAVE VORHEES

Augsburger to run for judge- By TOM WEHRHAHN

March 31:

Young leaders kick off group- By REBECCA LAPP

New teen crisis program in effect at Harvest Baptist Church- By DAVE VORHEES